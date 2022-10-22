Kerala

Elderly woman hacked to death in Chengannur

An 80-year-old woman was hacked to death at Mulakuzha, near Chengannur, on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Annamma Varghese of Charumoodu.

The Chengannur police have arrested Rinju Sam (28), a relative of the victim, in connection with the murder. The incident happened around 5.30 a.m.

Officials said that Annamma had been living with her niece Rosamma, her husband Sam, and their son Rinju, at a rented house since February this year.

Rinju reportedly was undergoing treatment for mental illness.


