Elderly woman from Andhra collapses near temple, dies

October 19, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

An elderly woman from Andhra Pradesh collapsed and died near the KSRTC parking lot at Fort on early Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rajamma, 67, of Alaganipadu village in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. She was part of a 42-member group that had started from Alaganipadu the past weekend and after visiting various pilgrim centres reached the city around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

The Fort police said the group got down from their bus at the KSRTC parking lot and was walking towards the Padmanabhaswamy temple when Rajamma, who was walking alone collapsed and fell down. She hit her face on the lid of a manhole and broke her nose. Her group members took her to Fort taluk hospital but she could not be saved.

A case was registered on the complaint of a team member and inquest held. The preliminary findings of the post-mortem indicated a cardiac arrest.

The Fort police said they had also inspected the CCTV visuals of the temple. These showed Rajamma feeling uneasy as she walked at the rear of the group, before collapsing near the closed manhole.