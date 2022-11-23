Elderly woman found charred at home

November 23, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A 68-year-old woman was found charred to death inside her home at Narakakkanam, near Idukki, on Wednesday evening.

The victim has been identified as Kumpidiyamakkal Chinnamma Antony of Pallikavala, near Narakakkanam. According to police, Chinnamma was living with her son and family. On Wednesday evening, her granddaughter found her charred body inside the kitchen when the girl returned from Kattappana.

Idukki SP V.U. Kuriakose said that the son and family were running a hotel at ‘Double Cutting’ near Idukki and the woman was alone at home on Wednesday. “ The home was locked from the inside and the LPG cylinder was found lying on the ground with its connecting tube tampered with. The actual reason for the death will be revealed only after the post-mortem examination,” said Mr. Kuriakose.

