A man, identified as Narayanan,77, of Nellikutty in Kannur allegedly killed his 75-year-old bedridden wife by hitting her on the head with a spade on Wednesday morning. The alleged incident followed an argument between the couple. The deceased was identified as Bhavani.

The police took Narayanan into custody. According to neighbours, he has a history of mental health issues. An investigation is on.

