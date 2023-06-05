ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly protection campaign launched in Alappuzha

June 05, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Subcollector Sooraj Shaji inaugurating Thanalekiyavarke Thanalavam campaign in Alappuzha on Monday.

The Social Justice department has launched ‘Thanalekiyavarke Thanalavam’, an environment-elderly protection campaign, in Alappuzha.

It was inaugurated by Subcollector Sooraj Shaji at St. Joseph’s Poor Home, Punnapra, on Monday.

The department is organising the campaign from World Environment Day (June 5) to World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (June 15) in association with the General Education department. As part of the campaign higher secondary school students will visit old-age homes in the district. They will plant saplings, interact with elderly people, clean surroundings, and stage entertainment programmes there. On the inaugural day, 30 students from Aravukad Higher Secondary School visited the St. Joseph’s Poor Home.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

District Social Justice Officer Abeen A.O. presided.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US