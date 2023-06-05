HamberMenu
Elderly protection campaign launched in Alappuzha

June 05, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Subcollector Sooraj Shaji inaugurating Thanalekiyavarke Thanalavam campaign in Alappuzha on Monday.

The Social Justice department has launched ‘Thanalekiyavarke Thanalavam’, an environment-elderly protection campaign, in Alappuzha.

It was inaugurated by Subcollector Sooraj Shaji at St. Joseph’s Poor Home, Punnapra, on Monday.

The department is organising the campaign from World Environment Day (June 5) to World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (June 15) in association with the General Education department. As part of the campaign higher secondary school students will visit old-age homes in the district. They will plant saplings, interact with elderly people, clean surroundings, and stage entertainment programmes there. On the inaugural day, 30 students from Aravukad Higher Secondary School visited the St. Joseph’s Poor Home.

District Social Justice Officer Abeen A.O. presided.

