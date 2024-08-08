Elderly prisoner murdered at Kannur Central Jail

The death of an 86-year-old prisoner at the Kannur Central Jail has been confirmed as case of murder following a postmortem examination. The deceased prisoner, identified as Karunakaran, a native of Kolayad, was serving life sentence for his involvement in the Mavelikara Chandran murder case.

Karunakaran was found unconscious outside his cell in the 10th block of the jail on Sunday night. Though he was taken to the District Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Initial reports suggested that his death was due to age-related ailments, but the postmortem examination revealed a fatal head injury caused by a blow.

The police took Velayudhan, a fellow inmate from Palakkad, into custody in connection with the incident. It is alleged that Velayudhan attacked Karunakaran with a walking stick. The police are expected to formally record Velayudhan’s arrest soon.

The investigation continues as authorities seek to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.