Elderly patient tied to bed at hospital, says MP

Prathapan writes to Minister on alleged incident at Thrissur MCH

T.N. Prathapan, MP, has demanded that Health Minister K.K. Shylaja look into an incident at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, where an elderly COVID-19-infected woman was allegedly tied to a bed. He has written to Ms. Shylaja in this regard.

A 67-year-old woman from Kadangode was shifted to the medical college hospital from a first-line treatment centre after her condition deteriorated.

The woman was allegedly tied to the bed to prevent her from falling off it. However, she fell from the bed while trying to get up and sustained injuries on her head and face, her relatives alleged.

They alleged that her daughter-in-law, who also tested positive, was not allowed to go with the woman to the medical college. The incident came into light after another patient took the video of the woman lying on the floor.

Mr. Prathapan also alleged that psycho-social services to reduce mental stress of COVID-19 patients were not available at the COVID wards of the medical college.