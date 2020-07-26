Elderly man succumbs to COVID-19 in Thrissur

One more patient succumbed to COVID-19 in Thrissur on Sunday. This is the seventh COVID-19 death in the district. Varghese Pallan, 71, of Irinjalakuda was undergoing treatment at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. He was admitted with COVID-19 symptoms at the hospital on July 17.

He was shifted to the ICU when his condition worsened. According to hospital sources, Varghese was a diabetic and had high blood pressure. He had undergone an angioplasty surgery two years ago.

As he developed difficulty in breathing, he was put on ventilator support on July 24. However, his condition deteriorated and he succumbed to the disease on Sunday. His body will be buried by maintaining the COVID protocol once permission is received from the district administration, according to the Principal of the Thrissur government medical college. His wife and son are also undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the hospital.