Elderly man found dead in Kasaragod
Updated: 22 July 2021 22:41 IST
A 75-year-old-man was found dead with injuries on his body at his house in Madivayal in Kasaragod.
According to the police, the deceased person, Kunhambu, a resident of Madivayal was suffering from paralysis.
Wounds were found on his chin and neck, and bloodstains were found on the walls and door of the house.
Kunhambu has been bed-ridden for the past two months.
The Chandera police have launched an investigation on suspicion of murder.
