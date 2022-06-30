Kerala

Elderly man dies of rabies infection in Thrissur district

In a second case of rabies death at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital (MCH) in a single day, a 60-year-old man succumbed to the infection on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Unnikrishnan Puthukkattil of Kovilakam, Perinjanam, in Thrissur district.

Unnikrishnan suffered a bite from his pet dog three months ago. The dog died later. He started showing symptoms of rabies infection a few days ago and was admitted to the Thrissur MCH and rabies infection was confirmed during the medical examination.

Earlier, a 19-year-old college student who was undergoing treatment after she was bitten by a dog died at the Thrissur MCH on Thursday morning.


