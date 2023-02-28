ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly man dies in fire at coconut grove

February 28, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly man who was working in a coconut grove died of burns after the grove caught fire at Pullor, near Irinjalakuda, on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Subran Manamadathil, 75, of Orakam.

Though Subran, who was found with severe burn injuries, was rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved. It was suspected that Subran couldn’t escape from the fire that engulfed the coconut plantation.

Fire and Rescue Force along with local people doused the fire later.

