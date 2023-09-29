ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly day: Vayosevana awards to be presented on Sunday

September 29, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Actor Madhu and farmer Cheruvayal Raman will be honoured with awards for lifetime contribution

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu will inaugurate the State-level celebrations of International Day of Older Persons at Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, on Sunday.

This year’s Vayosevana awards will be given away at the function. Minister for Transport Antony Raju will preside. Actor Madhu and farmer Cheruvayal Raman will be honoured with awards for lifetime contribution on the occasion.

In 10 categories

Vayosevana awards, instituted by the Social Justice department, will be presented to elderly persons who have made commendable contribution, government and non-governmental organisations, and the elderly who have displayed excellence in arts, sports, and cultural sectors. The awards, comprising cash awards and certificates, will be presented in 10 categories this year.

Programmes in connection with the day would be held in the districts too, Dr. Bindu said in a statement. Presentation of awards to winners of a short film competition organised by the Social Justice department, and cultural programmes by the elderly and students would be held.

Theme this year

The theme of this year’s International Day of Older Persons is ‘Fulfilling the promises of the universal declaration of human rights for older persons: across generations.’ Against this backdrop, activities to utilise their knowledge and experience and to ensure that they remained active would be held as part of the celebrations, Dr. Bindu said.

Crossword+

