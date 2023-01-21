ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly couple found dead

January 21, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly couple was found dead in their house at Kizhakkanchery near here on Saturday. Sahadevan Kannamkulambu, 67, and wife Janaki, 60, were found hanging. The police quoting local people said that both of them used to quarrel.

They reportedly had a quarrel on Saturday morning. Janaki reportedly hanged herself, and Sahadevan later ended his life in the same manner. They are survived by two sons.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA) - 1056.

