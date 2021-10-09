Elderly couple found dead

PALAKKAD

09 October 2021 23:06 IST

An elderly couple was found dead at Chalisseri, near Pattambi, on Saturday. The charred bodies of Narayanan Vadakkepurakkal, 74, and wife Indira, 70, were found in a shed near their house. The bodies were found tied together and burnt.

Narayanan had retired from government service as a health inspector. The police suspect the death as a case of suicide. The bodies were shifted to Government Medical College, Thrissur. An investigation is on.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on

Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000, DISHA - 1056.