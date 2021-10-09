Kerala

Elderly couple found dead

An elderly couple was found dead at Chalisseri, near Pattambi, on Saturday. The charred bodies of Narayanan Vadakkepurakkal, 74, and wife Indira, 70, were found in a shed near their house. The bodies were found tied together and burnt.

Narayanan had retired from government service as a health inspector. The police suspect the death as a case of suicide. The bodies were shifted to Government Medical College, Thrissur. An investigation is on.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on

Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000, DISHA - 1056.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 9, 2021 11:07:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/elderly-couple-found-dead/article36921042.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY