Elderly couple found dead at Kurichi

KOTTAYAM

02 November 2021 22:53 IST

An elderly couple was found dead inside their house at Kurichi, near Changanassery, on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Gopi, 80, of Kanjirakkatu house, Kelankavala, near Kurichi, and wife, Kunjamma, 78. According to the police, the woman was found lying inside the hall of their residence while her husband was hanging from the ceiling.

The incident came to light when a relative of the couple came to the house on Tuesday morning.

On an alert raised by him, local people rushed to the spot and informed the police about the incident.

Officials said the couple used to quarrel with each other regularly and as per reports, a similar argument had broken out between the two the other day as well.

A police team led by Chingavanam Station House Officer and Inspector T R Jiju initiated further proceedings in the case.

After completing the inquest, bodies were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.