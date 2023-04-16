ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly couple die in KSRTC bus-car collision

April 16, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly couple died and three others were injured when the car they were traveling collided with a KSRTC bus at Thalikkulam on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Puthanpurakkal Padmanabhan, 81, of Paravoor and his wife Parukkuthy, 79. Their son Shaju, 49, wife Sreeja, 44, and daughter Abhirami, 11, suffered injuries.

The car, which was going to Guruvayur, collided with a bus that was coming from the opposite direction. The front portion of the car was totally damaged in the collision. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US