Elderly couple die in KSRTC bus-car collision

April 16, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Thrissur

An elderly couple died and three others were injured when the car they were traveling collided with a KSRTC bus at Thalikkulam on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Puthanpurakkal Padmanabhan, 81, of Paravoor and his wife Parukkuthy, 79. Their son Shaju, 49, wife Sreeja, 44, and daughter Abhirami, 11, suffered injuries.

The car, which was going to Guruvayur, collided with a bus that was coming from the opposite direction. The front portion of the car was totally damaged in the collision. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur.

