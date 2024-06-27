ADVERTISEMENT

Elder son of Malayalam actor Siddique dies

Updated - June 27, 2024 05:34 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 05:28 pm IST - KOCHI

Rasheen Siddique, eldest of three children of Malayalam actor Siddique, dies reportedly owing to respiratory failure in Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

Rasheen Siddique, the eldest of the three children of Malayalam actor Siddique, died reportedly owing to respiratory failure here on June 27. He was 37.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was rushed from his house in Kakkanad to a private hospital along Palarivattom bypass. However, he was declared brought dead, said hospital sources.

A child with special needs, Rasheen, who went by the pet name Sappy, was reportedly suffering from prolonged illness.

He was introduced to the media during the wedding of his younger brother and actor Shaheen Siddique in 2023. Farheen is his sister. Mr. Siddique had shared the pictures and videos from Sappy’s birthday celebrations on social media.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination at the Government Medical College, Kalamassery. The burial was set to be held at Padivattom Juma Masjid on Thursday evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US