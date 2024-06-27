Elder son of Malayalam actor Siddique dies

Rasheen Siddique, the eldest of the three children of Malayalam actor Siddique, died reportedly owing to respiratory failure here on June 27. He was 37.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was rushed from his house in Kakkanad to a private hospital along Palarivattom bypass. However, he was declared brought dead, said hospital sources.

A child with special needs, Rasheen, who went by the pet name Sappy, was reportedly suffering from prolonged illness.

He was introduced to the media during the wedding of his younger brother and actor Shaheen Siddique in 2023. Farheen is his sister. Mr. Siddique had shared the pictures and videos from Sappy’s birthday celebrations on social media.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination at the Government Medical College, Kalamassery. The burial was set to be held at Padivattom Juma Masjid on Thursday evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.