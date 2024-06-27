GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elder son of Malayalam actor Siddique dies

Rasheen Siddique, eldest of three children of Malayalam actor Siddique, dies reportedly owing to respiratory failure in Kochi

Updated - June 27, 2024 05:34 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 05:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Rasheen Siddique, the eldest of the three children of Malayalam actor Siddique, died reportedly owing to respiratory failure here on June 27. He was 37.

He was rushed from his house in Kakkanad to a private hospital along Palarivattom bypass. However, he was declared brought dead, said hospital sources. A child with special needs, Rasheen, who went by the pet name Sappy, was reportedly suffering from prolonged illness.

He was introduced to the media during the wedding of his younger brother and actor Shaheen Siddique in 2023. Farheen is his sister. Mr. Siddique had shared the pictures and videos from Sappy’s birthday celebrations on social media.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination at the Government Medical College, Kalamassery. The burial was set to be held at Padivattom Juma Masjid on Thursday evening.

