Elder Line calls highlight vulnerability of elderly living alone

A few months ago, Elder Line Kerala, a toll-free helpline number (14567), received a strange call from a woman who complained that her neighbour was throwing stones at her house. The helpline field response officer (FRO) got in touch with the woman, who claimed her neighbour was hurling the stones to usurp her property. The FRO then met the neighbour, the woman’s relative, but did not find anything to back up the claims. Instead, the relative showed a video in which the woman was flinging stones at his house. She would keep repeating the allegations in calls to the helpline or the FRO.

The FRO then reached out to her married daughter who said her mother could not be persuaded to seek help. Neighbours too said she appeared to be having psychiatric issues.

In a similar case, an elderly woman alleged that the toilet outside the house was locked to prevent her access. When the FRO visited her, the woman produced a bag of locks and keys which she claimed were used by her neighbours to lock her in a bid to get her to vacate the house. Talks with neighbours and the ward councillor revealed that the woman would lock herself in at night and forget about it till the next morning when she would create a ruckus, saying she had been locked in.

In yet another instance, a woman made a nuisance of herself. She had been taken to a mental health centre by the local people earlier but when she returned home on doctors’ advice a few months later, her symptoms reappeared. Since she used to eat very little, she had developed health complications. The local people provided her food, but she threw it all away, and verbally abused them.

In all these cases, the women lived alone; their spouses were dead and either their children lived away or they had no children.

An FRO said it was not uncommon to see elderly people, especially women, without any support or contact with relatives and community, and gradually developing physical and mental conditions. Such instances especially highlight the sheer loneliness and insecurity they feel.

Since the Elder Line performs the role of a facilitator, it has limitations, and this makes it all the more imperative that government programmes targeted at the elderly, such as Vayomadhuram, Vayoraksha, Mandahasam, District Mental Health Programme, or telecounselling, reach those at the grassroots. Lack of awareness of schemes is one major impediment that needs to be addressed, FROs point out.

Kozhikode and Wayanad FRO Vineeth Vijayan says that after encountering a few such cases and feeling unequipped to help the women, he began pursuing a course in psychiatric counselling.

In the first case, he contacted the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) with the woman’s details. He also shared the contact of DMHP, Disha, and the local ‘jagratha samithi’ (vigilant group) with her daughter and repeatedly followed up with the mother to assure her that there were people ready to help her.

Need for medication

Often though, counselling alone is not enough; the elderly need medication to bring their symptoms under control, they say.

Mr. Vijayan says a WhatsApp group too has been formed with the participation of all stakeholders, including the Revenue Divisional Officer, with the aim of taking a survey of all elderly people living alone and sharing the details of those who require help.

The FROs also highlight the need for government old-age homes to take in the elderly who are bedridden and have no one to care for them. Such people are turned away from most homes, largely because they lack the facilities and the manpower required to take care of the bedridden.