Elanthoor human sacrifice case: Kerala High Court dismisses bail plea of accused

January 22, 2024 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on January 22 (Monday) dismissed the bail application filed by Laila Bhagaval Singh, the third accused in the Elanthoor human sacrifice case.

The petitioner submitted that she had been behind the bars since October 25, 2022. As the investigation was over and the final report has been filed, there was no need to detain her in custody any longer and she could be released on bail.

Dismissing the bail plea, Justice Sophy Thomas observed that the manner in which the accused persons allegedly committed the offence is really shocking and beyond human imagination. It was a case which had shattered the conscience of society as a whole and it was a shame to the entire humanity. The allegations would show that wickedness and cruelty of the human mind had gone beyond any proportions.

“If the allegations were found to be true, it would be a heavy blow to the rich cultural heritage and 100% percent literacy boasted by Kerala, the ‘God’s own country’,” the court observed.

Moreover, if the allegations were proved to be true, the accused persons, either male or female, did not deserve the name ‘human being’. If the petitioner was released on bail, it would affect societal peace and tranquility and her presence in society itself would be a source of danger, the court said.

Moreover, her release may be a black mark on the conscience of the society, and it may send a wrong message to like-minded criminals. Hence, the court was not inclined to allow this petition for bail filed by the third accused.

The court also asked the trial court to proceed with the trial without any delay.