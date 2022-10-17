Elanthoor human sacrifice case accused taken to collect evidence

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 17, 2022 21:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police team probing the Elanthoor human sacrifice case took prime accused Mohammed Shafi on Monday to the finance company where he reportedly pawned gold ornaments obtained from Padmam, one of the two victims.

Shafi allegedly pawned 39 grams of gold at the firm on Chittoor Road for over ₹1 lakh. The gold was seized by the police soon after his arrest. The probe team had searched his house at Gandhinagar last week. The police will probe whether he had stolen more ornaments of the victim since her family reportedly told the police that she had about six sovereigns of gold. It is suspected that gold ornaments of Rosly, the second victim, could have been pawned at Pathanamthitta by second accused Bhagaval Singh.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Samples of the accused persons have also been collected as part of DNA analysis, it is learnt.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app