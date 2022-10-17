Elanthoor human sacrifice case accused taken to collect evidence

ADVERTISEMENT

The police team probing the Elanthoor human sacrifice case took prime accused Mohammed Shafi on Monday to the finance company where he reportedly pawned gold ornaments obtained from Padmam, one of the two victims.

Shafi allegedly pawned 39 grams of gold at the firm on Chittoor Road for over ₹1 lakh. The gold was seized by the police soon after his arrest. The probe team had searched his house at Gandhinagar last week. The police will probe whether he had stolen more ornaments of the victim since her family reportedly told the police that she had about six sovereigns of gold. It is suspected that gold ornaments of Rosly, the second victim, could have been pawned at Pathanamthitta by second accused Bhagaval Singh.

Samples of the accused persons have also been collected as part of DNA analysis, it is learnt.