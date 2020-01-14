Elaborate steps for crowd management

The police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure the safety of Sabarimala pilgrims during the Makaravilakku festival, according to District Police Chief G. Jayadev.

Special security arrangements have been made at Parunthumpara, Panchalimedu, Attathode and Aangamoozhi, besides Pullumedu, in view of the large congregation of devotees for Makaravilakku on Wednesday.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president N. Vasu said every possible arrangements had been made to avert mishaps on the Makarasankranthi day. He said the entry to the temple premises would be permitted only through the staff gate on the northern side.

The police, the National Disaster Response Force and the Rapid Action Force attached to the Central Reserve Police Force have prepared an action plan to regulate the pilgrim flow during the peak rush period.

As many as 1,475 police personnel have been deployed for the festival. This is besides the police force from the neighbouring States of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

A total of 200 civil police officers under the supervision of two Dy.SPs, three circle inspectors and 16 sub-inspectors have been deployed exclusively for crowd management.

The Quick Response Team of Kerala Police and a 70-member Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad have also been deployed as part of the special security arrangements. The Fire and Rescue Service have been kept on strict vigil to meet any eventuality.

As many as 1,500 police personnel have been deployed at Pampa.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has deployed additional buses for operating the Pampa-Nilackal chain services as well as long-distance services from Pampa.

Plying of tractors on the trekking path has been restricted from Tuesday in view of the heavy rush.

Pilgrim dies

A 52-year-old pilgrim, identified as Subramanyan from Coorg in Karnataka, died of heart attack at the Sannidhanam on Tuesday. The Ayyappa Seva Sanghom volunteers have shifted the body to Pampa, later.