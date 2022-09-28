Elaborate security arrangements for T20 match

ADVERTISEMENT

The City police have made elaborate security and traffic arrangements by deploying 1,650 police officers for the India-South Africa T20 International that will be at the Greenfield Stadium in Karyavattom on Wednesday.

According to City Police Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar, the entire region will be divided into seven zones for effective implementation of the security arrangements. While Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajit Kumar will oversee the arrangements, each zone will be monitored by a Superintendent of Police.

The security scheme will also involve 19 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 28 Circle Inspectors and 182 Sub-Inspectors. Personnel from Thiruvananthapuram Rural and Kollam police districts, Armed Police Battalion, State Police Commando wing and bomb squad will be part of the arrangements. Moreover, non-uniformed police officers led by the Special Action Group against Organised Crime team of the City police will be posted inside and outside the stadium.

As many as 15 striker forces will be stationed at various points on the route from the hotel where the cricketers are residing in Kovalam to the stadium.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Kumar said spectators will be permitted into the galleries only from 4.30 p.m. They should produce tickets along with their identity cards for entry. Plastic bottles, liquor, sticks, festoons, umbrellas, black flags, firecrackers, tobacco products and matchsticks will not be permitted into the stadium.

Unruly people and those who are found to be under the influence of liquor or other addictive substances will be removed from the premises. Food items and water cannot be brought from outside. Such consumables will be supplied to the spectators to their seats.

Traffic will be strictly regulated in the city from 3 p.m. until 12 midnight in view of the match. Vehicles can be parked at the designated areas at the Karyavattom campus, Lakshmibai National College for Physical Education, Government College, Karyavattom; Kerala University College Teachers Education, and beneath the Kazhakuttom flyover.

Parking will be prohibited on either side of the stretch from Pangappara to Vettucaud and along the byroads from Karyavattom junction to Pullanivila.