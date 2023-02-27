ADVERTISEMENT

Elaborate security arrangements for Pongala festival

February 27, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State capital has come under increased police surveillance on account of the Attukal Pongala festival that commenced at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple on Monday.

The City police has chalked out a two-phase security scheme that involves the initial deployment of 750 police personnel mostly within the temple precincts. The security strength will later be bolstered to 3,840 personnel including deployment from other districts, various battalions and special wings for three days from March 6 in view of the Pongala that will be held on March 7.

According to District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) C.H. Nagaraju, a control room that will function round-the-clock has commenced functioning on the temple premises. Two additional control rooms have been set up in East Fort and Padassery. CCTV cameras have also been installed at certain locations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Non-uniformed women police personnel and shadow police will be deployed to various parts to prevent instances of eve-teasing, chain snatching and pickpocketing. Besides, there will be 117 police pickets, 18 striking forces, 120 foot, four jeep and four bike patrolling units stationed in various parts of the city.

Sound systems can be operated in connection with temple festivals only with the permission of the police. Noise levels should be kept below 85 decibels and mikes will have to be turned off before 10 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US