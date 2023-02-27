Elaborate security arrangements for Pongala festival

February 27, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State capital has come under increased police surveillance on account of the Attukal Pongala festival that commenced at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple on Monday.

The City police has chalked out a two-phase security scheme that involves the initial deployment of 750 police personnel mostly within the temple precincts. The security strength will later be bolstered to 3,840 personnel including deployment from other districts, various battalions and special wings for three days from March 6 in view of the Pongala that will be held on March 7.

According to District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) C.H. Nagaraju, a control room that will function round-the-clock has commenced functioning on the temple premises. Two additional control rooms have been set up in East Fort and Padassery. CCTV cameras have also been installed at certain locations.

Non-uniformed women police personnel and shadow police will be deployed to various parts to prevent instances of eve-teasing, chain snatching and pickpocketing. Besides, there will be 117 police pickets, 18 striking forces, 120 foot, four jeep and four bike patrolling units stationed in various parts of the city.

Sound systems can be operated in connection with temple festivals only with the permission of the police. Noise levels should be kept below 85 decibels and mikes will have to be turned off before 10 p.m.