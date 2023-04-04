HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elaborate security arrangements for Kollam Pooram, festival to adhere to Kerala Captive Elephant Rules

More than 350 policemen will be deployed to control traffic and maintain law and order; a special elephant squad consisting of 10 veterinary doctors will be formed to ensure compliance with the norms

April 04, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

A review meeting chaired by District Collector Afsana Parveen has decided to beef up security arrangements in connection with Kollam Pooram.

While more than 350 policemen will be deployed to control traffic and maintain law and order, the pooram will strictly follow the Kerala Captive Elephant (Management & Maintenance) Rules.

Elephants will not be paraded after the specified time and fitness certificates will be issued after examination by a team led by a chief veterinary doctor. A special elephant squad consisting of 10 veterinary doctors will be formed to ensure compliance with the norms. Three squads under food safety officer will be functioning during the festival period to check the quality of food items. The District Medical Officer will be in charge of providing ambulance service and first aid.

While an emergency operation centre will be set up in Asramam Maidan to deal with any possible contingencies, CCTV cameras will be installed across the area. The festival will be conducted in complete accordance with the green protocol, and water and electricity will be provided uninterruptedly. The Kollam Corporation and Haritha Karma Sena have been directed to collect and scientifically dispose the waste left on the maidan after the pooram.

In order to prevent the sale of liquor and narcotics, the Excise department will intensify inspections in the ground and nearby areas. It was also decided to hold a department-level meeting as part of coordinating security arrangements. Subcollector Mukund Thakur, Additional District Magistrate R. Binarani, and other officials, attended the meeting.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.