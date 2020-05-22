Elaborate planning for exams

With the dust settling over the dates for the remaining Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), higher secondary education (HSE), and vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) examinations, the State has moved on to the nitty-gritty of the process.

Special seating arrangements will be made for students in containment zones to sit for the exams to be held from May 26 to 30, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at a press briefing on Friday. Students coming from other States will have to follow the 14-day quarantine period. Special arrangements will be made for these students too to appear for the exams. Special facilities will also be provided for students coming from households where people are in home quarantine.

The Chief Minister said all students would undergo thermal screening at the exam centres. Medical attention would be provided to those in need of it in the schools. As many as 5,000 infrared thermometers would be purchased for conducting thermal screening. The students reaching home after the exams should take a bath before interacting with family members.

All schools that were exam centres would be disinfected utilising the services of the Fire and Rescue Services. Sanitisers and soaps would be made available. Teachers would have to wear gloves. Answer scripts would be stored in the exam centres for seven days for quarantining.

Mask distribution

The Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, has been tasked with providing students information on health practices related to the exams and masks at their homes. Masks for HSE and VHSE students will be distributed through the National Service Scheme.

Mr. Vijayan said 10,920 students (1,866 SSLC students, 8,835 HSE students, and 219 VHSE students) had applied for exam centre change. Question papers for students who are allowed the centre change would be ensured at the new centre.

He highlighted that arrangements for conducting the examinations in exam centres in the Gulf region and Lakshadweep had been made. Nod for conducting the exams in Gulf schools had been received.

The Chief Minister stressed that all students would get opportunities to appear for the exams and pursue higher studies. If a student was not able to appear for the exams on the announced dates, s/he could appear for the regular exams to be conducted along with the Save-a-Year (SAY) exams without losing out opportunities for higher education.