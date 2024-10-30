GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elaborate operation on to capture tigress and her cubs in Wayanad

Forest department sets up two cages of different sizes to capture the animals that have triggered panic in the area by killing livestock

Published - October 30, 2024 08:09 pm IST - KALPETTA

E.M. Manoj
Forest officials giving final touches to a big cage sourced from Mysuru to capture a tigress and its three cubs at Anappara under the South Wayanad forest division in Wayanad.

Forest officials giving final touches to a big cage sourced from Mysuru to capture a tigress and its three cubs at Anappara under the South Wayanad forest division in Wayanad. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Kerala Forest department is making an attempt to capture a family of four tigers — comprising a tigress and her three cubs — in Wayanad.

The operation, named Operation Royal Stripes, launched to address residents’ growing concerns, comes in response to the tigers posing a major threat over the past week, roaming the vicinity of Anappara tea estate of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. (HML) and the surrounding areas of Chundel under the South Wayanad Forest Division.

Tension peaked when the tigers reportedly attacked livestock, killing three cows grazing within the tea estate on October 21 and another cow near the estate bungalow on October 27. Following these incidents, forest officials set up camera traps, capturing images of the mother tiger, approximately nine years old, along with her sub-adult cubs, each around one-and-a-half years old.

From Mysuru

However, the tigress’s image has not yet been included in the Forest department’s records, as the tiger census utilising camera traps has not yet been completed in the territorial forest divisions.

To facilitate the capture, the Forest department has deployed both a smaller cage and a larger trap sourced from Mysuru. The smaller cage, baited with remnants of a recently killed cow, aims to attract the mother tigress. Once captured, this tigress may help lure her cubs into the larger cage measuring 32 feet long and 10 feet tall, according to senior officials.

Thermal drone search

On Wednesday, officials utilised a thermal drone to search for the tigers in a swampy area of the estate, where they were spotted days before. However, they have yet to obtain images confirming the presence of the tigers, Ajith K. Raman, the Divisional Forest Officer for South Wayanad told The Hindu.

Efforts to drive the tigers toward the nearby Anappara forest, which borders the Chembra forest in the Meppadi range, proved unfruitful. It is believed that a dominant male tiger in the Chembra area may be preventing the tigress and her cubs from leaving their present territory. Mr. Raman expressed concern that should the sub-adult tigers enter the male tiger’s domain, they could get killed.

“We anticipate that the predators may be captured within the next couple of days,” he stated, adding that patrolling in the area has been intensified.

Published - October 30, 2024 08:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.