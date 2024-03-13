GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elaborate arrangements to receive Modi in Pathanamthitta

March 13, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

With just a day left for the arrival of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Pathanamthitta to kick off the election campaign, the authorities are making elaborate arrangements to receive him.

As per the schedule, the Prime Minister is slated to reach the venue-- District Stadium in Pathanamthitta, by 11 a.m. to attend the public meeting. Earlier in the morning, the Prime Minister is slated to touch down at the district by a chopper. The exact point of his landing, however, is yet to be finalised.

Sources said the authorities are considering between three landing points – Sabarimala Edathavalam, Pramadam Indoor stadium and the Catholic College Ground. As part of making the arrangements, officials of the Special Protection Group visited these locations during the day. The Ministry of Home Affairs and the police force are jointly evaluating the preparations.

Meanwhile, organisers said one and a half lakh workers from the Pathanamthitta and Mavelikara constituencies are slated to attend the event. Traffic regulations and security checks will be imposed at the points where the Prime Minister’s motorcade will pass

BJP State president K. Surendran and other office-bearers of the party will be present at the public meeting.

