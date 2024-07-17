ADVERTISEMENT

Elaborate arrangements made for Karkadaka Vavu rituals, says Minister

Published - July 17, 2024 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Rituals will be held at around 40 centres on August 3. The TDB will ensure that all facilities are in place for the pilgrims, says Minister

The Hindu Bureau

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) will make elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Bali Tharpanam rituals associated with the Karkadaka Vavu, Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, the Minister said rituals would be held at around 40 centres on August 3. Six major centres namely Thiruvallam, Shanghumughom, Aruvikkara, Varkala, Thirumullavaram, and Aluva were expected to witness a heavy rush of pilgrims. The board has taken steps to provide basic facilities for the devotees. Priests had been appointed at all the centres.

Permission had been sought from the Thiruvananthapuram Collector to perform Bali Tharpanam, in which respects are paid to departed souls, at Shanghumughom. The fee fixed by the TDB was ₹70 for Bali Tharpanam and ₹50 for Thila Homam, a ritual to propitiate ancestors. The facilities to be arranged in the Bali Tharpanam venues included temporary pandals, erecting barricades, cleaning the temple premises, and appointing priests for the ritual.

Scuba diving team

The board would appoint special officers at each place to coordinate these activities. Meetings would be held under the aegis of the TDB involving government departments and local self-government bodies to assess the preparations. The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation would clean up places within its limits where the rituals are performed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The services of Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel, including the scuba diving team, would be ensured at all the accident-prone ‘kadavus’ (river beds).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US