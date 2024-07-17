GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elaborate arrangements made for Karkadaka Vavu rituals, says Minister

Rituals will be held at around 40 centres on August 3. The TDB will ensure that all facilities are in place for the pilgrims, says Minister

Published - July 17, 2024 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) will make elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Bali Tharpanam rituals associated with the Karkadaka Vavu, Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan has said.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, the Minister said rituals would be held at around 40 centres on August 3. Six major centres namely Thiruvallam, Shanghumughom, Aruvikkara, Varkala, Thirumullavaram, and Aluva were expected to witness a heavy rush of pilgrims. The board has taken steps to provide basic facilities for the devotees. Priests had been appointed at all the centres.

Permission had been sought from the Thiruvananthapuram Collector to perform Bali Tharpanam, in which respects are paid to departed souls, at Shanghumughom. The fee fixed by the TDB was ₹70 for Bali Tharpanam and ₹50 for Thila Homam, a ritual to propitiate ancestors. The facilities to be arranged in the Bali Tharpanam venues included temporary pandals, erecting barricades, cleaning the temple premises, and appointing priests for the ritual.

Scuba diving team

The board would appoint special officers at each place to coordinate these activities. Meetings would be held under the aegis of the TDB involving government departments and local self-government bodies to assess the preparations. The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation would clean up places within its limits where the rituals are performed.

The services of Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel, including the scuba diving team, would be ensured at all the accident-prone ‘kadavus’ (river beds).

