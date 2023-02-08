Elaborate arrangements for LSG Day celebrations at Thrithala

February 08, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Elaborate arrangements are being made at Chalissery, Thrithala, for the Local Self Government (LSG) Day celebrations beginning on February 18.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the celebrations on February 18. Minister for Local Administration M.B. Rajesh will preside over the function. Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal, and Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty will be guests.

Mr. Rajesh will inaugurate the delegates session on February 19. Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate an open forum.

The awards for best LSG performance will be given away at the function.

As many as 3,600 delegates from 1,200 local self government bodies in the State are expected to attend the two-day celebrations. According to the organisers, each local body will be sending three representatives.

Accommodation will be provided for the delegates at Guruvayur, Kunnamkulam, Perumpilavu, Cheruthuruthy, Kuttippuram, Koppam, Pattambi, Shoranur, Koottanad, Kumbidi, Ponnani, Edappal and Cherpulasseri.

Socio-cultural programmes as part of the LSG Day will begin on February 14. Drama, Chavittunatakam, and Sufi dance are among the new items included in the programmes.

The programme will be at Velliyamkallu Heritage Park on February 14. The venue will change in the following days.

A handicrafts and handloom exhibition will be held from February 16 to 19 at Mulayamparambil, Chalissery. There will be 66 stalls at the festival, including 25 stalls of the Kudumbashree.

The District Tourism Promotion Council will organise a kayaking festival on February 18 and 19 at Velliyamkallu as part of the LSG Day celebrations.

Mr. Rajesh unveiled the logo of the celebrations at Thrithala. LSG department principal secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph accepted the logo from the Minister. The logo was designed by Matti Mohammed, clerk at Ponmala grama panchayat.