Elaborate arrangements for Kollam Pooram

March 31, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KOLLAM

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure security during Kollam Pooram, the annual festival of the Asramam Sri Krishna Swamy Temple.

The pooram will be held on April 15 at Asramam maidan ahead of which multiple measures to maintain law and order and control traffic will be taken.

While temporary constructions will not be allowed without prior permission, ambulance service and facilities for first aid system will be made available by the District Medical Officer.

Suchitwa Mission will be in charge of ensuring complete green protocol compliance. After the festival, the waste left on the grounds will be cleared in a scientific manner. Necessary precautions will be taken to prevent the sale of alcohol and banned tobacco products. A special squad of the Food Safety Department will be functioning to check the quality of food items sold in the festival area. While the temple authorities have been asked to hand over the complete details of the elephants participating in the festival to the Department of Social Forestry, the pooram will be held in adherence with Kerala Captive Elephant (Management & Maintenance) Rules.

Parading elephants after the specified time will not be permitted and CCTV cameras will be installed in the area. An emergency operation centre will be set up at the maidan to deal with accidents and possible contingencies.

Potable water and electricity will be provided without interruption and the coordination of various departments will also be ensured for the smooth conduct of pooram.

