GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elaborate arrangements for Kollam Pooram

March 31, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure security during Kollam Pooram, the annual festival of the Asramam Sri Krishna Swamy Temple.

The pooram will be held on April 15 at Asramam maidan ahead of which multiple measures to maintain law and order and control traffic will be taken.

While temporary constructions will not be allowed without prior permission, ambulance service and facilities for first aid system will be made available by the District Medical Officer.

Suchitwa Mission will be in charge of ensuring complete green protocol compliance. After the festival, the waste left on the grounds will be cleared in a scientific manner. Necessary precautions will be taken to prevent the sale of alcohol and banned tobacco products. A special squad of the Food Safety Department will be functioning to check the quality of food items sold in the festival area. While the temple authorities have been asked to hand over the complete details of the elephants participating in the festival to the Department of Social Forestry, the pooram will be held in adherence with Kerala Captive Elephant (Management & Maintenance) Rules.

Parading elephants after the specified time will not be permitted and CCTV cameras will be installed in the area. An emergency operation centre will be set up at the maidan to deal with accidents and possible contingencies.

Potable water and electricity will be provided without interruption and the coordination of various departments will also be ensured for the smooth conduct of pooram.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.