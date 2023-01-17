Elaborate arrangements for Attukal Pongala

January 17, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A meeting attended by three Ministers here on Monday decided to make elaborate arrangements for the Attukal Pongala this year in anticipation of the increased turnout due to the lifting of pandemic restrictions. The Pongala festival will be from February 27 to March 8 and the Attukal Pongala on March 7

The meeting resolved to enforce strict guidelines to enforce food safety standards in the distribution of food for devotees. The Food safety department would monitor the food distribution during the festival. Preparation of food and drinks would be subject to strict hygiene. Quality standards would be monitored and regular inspections would be carried out in hotels and temporary distribution centres.

Registration will be mandatory for all voluntary organisations distributing food and water to devotees. The green protocol will be observed for the festival. A drive would be conducted to sensitise the public to shun plastic and use steel plates and tumblers instead.

More police personnel would be deployed and special schemes prepared for traffic management, law and order and security of devotees. Bio toilets and portable toilets would be set up at various locations and the Corporation would take steps to clean up the city after the pongala. Temple employees would be trained to use fire fighting equipment in an emergency.

The KSRTC would operate more than 300 bus services to Attukal from various depots for the convenience of devotees.

The meeting decided to complete the repair and maintenance of roads in the festival zone and make it mandatory to procure prior permission from the police to install arches and loudspeakers.

Sub Collector Aswathy Sreenivas has been appointed nodal officer for the festival.

Ministers V.Sivankutty, G.R.Anil and Antony Raju, Attukal ward councillor R.Unnikrishnan, Collector Jeromic George, Chairperson of the temple trust Geethakumary and officials from various departments participated.