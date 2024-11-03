GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elaborate arrangements for Ashtami festival at Vaikom

Published - November 03, 2024 06:41 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Authorities have made extensive preparations for the annual Ashtami festival at the Sree Mahadevar Temple in Vaikom, scheduled to take place from November 12 to 23.

Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan convened a meeting on Sunday to review the arrangements for the event. The meeting decided to deploy 550 police personnel to ensure security in and around the temple.

The police, fire brigade, and excise department control rooms will operate round the clock, with a network of 45 CCTV cameras set up throughout the temple premises to monitor the crowd.

Anticipating the potential arrival of drug dealers during the event, the Minister has also ordered the formation of a joint squad to address any such issues. The Health Department will provide a 24-hour emergency service with ambulances and a medical team, including nurses, on standby.

To ensure the safety of visitors, barricades will be installed along the lake-side beach at Vaikom and at boat jetties. The State Water Transport Department and KSRTC will operate special services to manage the expected surge in visitors, with 15 buses set aside for the purpose.

The Vaikom Municipality will deploy Kudumbashree-CDS workers and members of the Haritakarma Sena for waste management. Special provisions have also been made for managing organic waste, besides opening e-toilets around the Vaikom town.

