Ekta 24 techno cultural fest

March 08, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOLLAM

Ekta 24, the techno cultural fest of the UKF College of Engineering and Technology, Parippally, will be held from March 13 to 16. Tech Biennale, inter collegiate technical fest, inter collegiate cultural fest and inter collegiate dance competition, inter collegiate theme show, robotics premier league, convocation and family meet will be part of the fest. Tech Biennale 2.0 is a first-of-its-kind initiative in Kerala, featuring an exhibition of various structures based on the concept of ‘evolution’. Students and the public will have free entry to the workshops and exhibitions organized by the various departments of the college.

