Ekadasi festival of Vilwadrinatha temple begins on Feb. 8

February 07, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Ekadasi festival of the Sree Vilwadrinatha Temple, Thiruvilwamala, will begin on February 8. Various religious and cultural programmes will be held in connection with the 10-day festival.

Cultural programmes, including Bharatanatyam, Thiruvathirakali, Ottanthullal, Kathakali, Harikatha, Mohiniyattam, Saxophone recital, percussion and music festival will be part of the celebrations.

Religious discourse, Pancharatna Keerthanapanam and devotional song festival will also be held. The festival will conclude on February 17.

