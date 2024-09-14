Eight years after Faisal’s murder, trial yet to begin for want of prosecutor

The special public prosecutor appointed by the Kerala government in the sensational Kodinhi Faisal murder case has refused to take up the assignment. P.G. Mathew, who was appointed prosecutor two weeks ago, has written to the government explaining his inability to take up the assignment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Mathew’s refusal to don the mantle of the special public prosecutor has brought the government’s attitude in the Faisal murder case to sharp focus.

Faisal, formerly Pullani Anil Kumar, was killed by a group of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) men at Farook Nagar, Kodinhi, on November 19, 2016, for apparently embracing Islam. He was hacked to death while going in an autorickshaw to pick his parents-in-law from Tanur railway station around 5 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 16 RSS men were accused in the case. The attempts by the police to produce dummy accused had led to a series of protests by different organisations, including Indian Union Muslim League and the Social Democratic Party of India.

The trial of the case is yet to begin even after eight years largely owing to alleged ‘interests’ by the government and the police. The government did not heed the demand of Faisal’s widow Jasna to appoint senior High Court lawyer Kumaran Kutty as special public prosecutor in the case.

The trial was delayed for years because of the government’s failure to appoint a special public prosecutor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kumaran Kutty was the special public prosecutor for K.K. Rema, MLA, in the T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case, in which several CPI(M) leaders and workers were accused. It is suspected that the government’s refusal to appoint Kumaran Kutty as prosecutor in the Faisal case is political.

Welfare Party of India district general secretary K.V. Safeer accused the State government of protecting the RSS interests in the case. Inaugurating a protest rally at Tirurangadi on September 13 (Friday), Mr. Safeer said that the government and the police were secretly working to save the RSS men accused of murdering Faisal.

“The Kerala Police have turned into a private force of the RSS,” he said, adding that all criminal cases, except one, in which RSS men were the accused had ended without conviction. He added the government had appointed public prosecutors of the RSS’s choice in cases where RSS men were the accused.

Mr. Safeer said that the delay in the appointment of the special public prosecutor and the refusal to oblige the request of Faisal’s widow were part of a conspiracy to scuttle the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.