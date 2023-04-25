ADVERTISEMENT

Eight-year-old girl dies after mobile phone explodes in her hand in Thrissur

April 25, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

An eight-year-old girl died on Monday night at Thiruvilwamala after a mobile phone exploded while she was watching videos. The deceased was Adityasree. She was the daughter of Ashok Kumar, former block panchayat member, Pazhayannur, and Soumya, director of the Service Cooperative Bank, Thiruvilwamala.

Adityasree was a Class 3 student of Christ New Life School, Thiruvilwamala. According to sources close to the family, the mobile phone exploded in the hands of the child.

The Pazhayannur police have started an investigation. A forensic team has been pressed into service.

According to the local residents, a loud noise was heard from the house. The accident happened around 10.30 p.m. on Monday night. The child and her grandmother were at home at the time of the incident.

The incident has sent shockwaves, especially among parents, as many students are glued to phones watching videos and playing games during vacation. Many have taken to social media to express their concerns and advise caution. Experts warn people against using mobile phones while charging.

