Eight-year jail term for man for sexually abusing minor girl

Updated - July 25, 2024 08:24 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 08:20 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A special court on Thursday sentenced Thottuvayil Anish, 42, of Senapathi to eight years of imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor girl at Santhanpara in Idukki.

Devikulam Fast-Track Special Court (POCSO) judge Johnson M.I. also imposed a fine of ₹60,000 on the convict. He has been awarded 3 years of jail term under section 7 of the POCSO Act and five years under Section 9 of the Act. The sentences will run concurrently and he will have to serve five years of rigorous imprisonment.

The incident was reported in 2022 in the Santhanpara police station limit.

According to special public prosecutor Smiju K. Das, the convict sexually abused the 15-year-old girl while she was watching television. The girl was living with her grandparents. The girl informed the incident to her father and a complaint was filed at the Santhanpara police stattion.

The court ordered that if the convict paid the compensation, it should be given to the victim. If he fails to pay the fine, he should serve an additional jail term of one year. The court also ordered that compensation be provided to the victim as per the Victim Compensation Scheme and directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in Idukki to do so.

