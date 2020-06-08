Kerala

Eight test postive in Kasaragod

Eight persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday.

District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas said three of the patients had come from Kuwait, two from Dubai, and three from Maharashtra. With this, the total number of patients in the district have reached 109.

The Neeleswaram residents, aged 41, 45, and 49, had returned from Kuwait by the same flight on May 30. A 42-year-old resident of Neeleswaram who returned from Dubai on May 29 and a 30-year-old native of Cheruvathur who returned from Dubai on May 28 were tested positive for the disease.

The others are a 44-year-old resident of Mangalpadi, a 44-year-old resident of Uduma, and a 58-year-old Valiyaparamba resident. They came from Maharashtra.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 11:51:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/eight-test-postive-in-kasaragod/article31782592.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY