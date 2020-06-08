Eight test postive in Kasaragod

Eight persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday.

District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas said three of the patients had come from Kuwait, two from Dubai, and three from Maharashtra. With this, the total number of patients in the district have reached 109.

The Neeleswaram residents, aged 41, 45, and 49, had returned from Kuwait by the same flight on May 30. A 42-year-old resident of Neeleswaram who returned from Dubai on May 29 and a 30-year-old native of Cheruvathur who returned from Dubai on May 28 were tested positive for the disease.

The others are a 44-year-old resident of Mangalpadi, a 44-year-old resident of Uduma, and a 58-year-old Valiyaparamba resident. They came from Maharashtra.