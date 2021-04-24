Eight special trains cancelled

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

24 April 2021 18:28 IST

Railways have cancelled eight special trains scheduled for April 25 and May 2.

Train 06014 Kollam Junction–Alappuzha MEMU Express Special, Train 06013 Alappuzha – Kollam Jn. MEMU Express Special, Train 06015 Ernakulam Junction- Alappuzha MEMU Express Special, Train 06016 Alappuzha–Ernakulam Jn. MEMU Express Special, Train 06017 Shoranur Junction–Ernakulam Junction MEMU Express Special, Train 06018 Ernakulam Junction– Shoranur Junction MEMU Express Special, Train 06327 Punalur– Guruvayur Daily Express Special and Train 06328 Guruvayur– Punalur Daily Express Special are the trains cancelled on both Sundays, according to the Railways.

