ADVERTISEMENT

Eight Sabarimala special Vande Bharat services from Chennai to Kottayam and vice versa

December 13, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway will operate a total of eight Sabarimala special services of Vande Bharat trains from Chennai to Kottayam and vice versa.

Train no. 06151 Dr. MGR Chennai Central—Kottayam Vande Bharat Sabari bi-weekly special will leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central station at 4.30 a.m. on 15, 17, 22, 24 December (Fridays and Sundays) and reach Kottayam at 4.15 p.m. on the same day (4 services).

In the return direction, train no. 06152 Kottayam-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Sabari bi-weekly special will leave Kottayam at 4.40 a.m. on 16, 18, 23, and 25 December (Saturdays and Mondays) and reach Dr. MGR Chennai Central station at 5.15 p.m., the same day (4 services).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The train will have eight coaches and will stop at five stops- Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam North and Kottayam in Kerala while coming to Kottayam. In the return direction, it will have four stops except for Aluva. The advance reservation for the trains will begin on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US