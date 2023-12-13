GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eight Sabarimala special Vande Bharat services from Chennai to Kottayam and vice versa

December 13, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway will operate a total of eight Sabarimala special services of Vande Bharat trains from Chennai to Kottayam and vice versa.

Train no. 06151 Dr. MGR Chennai Central—Kottayam Vande Bharat Sabari bi-weekly special will leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central station at 4.30 a.m. on 15, 17, 22, 24 December (Fridays and Sundays) and reach Kottayam at 4.15 p.m. on the same day (4 services).

In the return direction, train no. 06152 Kottayam-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Sabari bi-weekly special will leave Kottayam at 4.40 a.m. on 16, 18, 23, and 25 December (Saturdays and Mondays) and reach Dr. MGR Chennai Central station at 5.15 p.m., the same day (4 services).

The train will have eight coaches and will stop at five stops- Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam North and Kottayam in Kerala while coming to Kottayam. In the return direction, it will have four stops except for Aluva. The advance reservation for the trains will begin on Thursday.

