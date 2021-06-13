Eight of KSRTC’s public fuel pumps to start in 100 days

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 June 2021 23:20 IST

The first eight of the 67 retail petrol/diesel outlets being set up by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in association with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOC) will start functioning in 100 days.

Necessary approvals have been received for starting the outlets at Nedumangad, Attingal, Chathannoor, Mavelikara, Cherthala, Munnar, Thrissur and Guruvayur to increase non-ticket revenue for the KSRTC, Transport Minister Antony Raju said on Sunday.

₹70 cr. expected

The KSRTC has already signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the IOC to allow public access to the fuel outlets in its 67 bus depots in the State. Through this, the KSRTC expects ₹70 crore annually after deducting all expenses, including rent and the dealer commission. Mr. Raju said this would help reduce the financial crisis being faced by the KSRTC.

Petrol pumps would be added to the diesel-dispensing units and motorists would have easy access to the retail outlets being set up on KSRTC station premises.

Other places

Fuel retail outlets will also be set up at Muvattupuzha, Angamaly, Perinthalmanna, Kozhikode and Kannur. The retail outlets will be managed by the KSRTC using its staff.

The Transport Minister said the KSRTC would not have to bear any cost for setting up the retail outlets and the entire expense would be taken care of by the IOC.