Eight new cases, 23 recoveries in Kollam

Eight persons, all of them Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs), tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday.

While seven persons are from abroad, the last one came from Mumbai. The patients include four persons from Saudi Arabia, two from Kuwait, and one from Qatar. The positive cases were reported from Chitara, Ayalamon, Karunagappally, Sakthikulangara, Chadayamangalm and Poruvazhi. The district also reported 23 recoveries on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old Chitara resident came from Saudi Arabia on June 25, while the 29-year-old Poruvazhi resident reached Kollam on July 4. The 32-year-old Chadayamangalam resident travelled from Kuwait and 27-year-old Ayalamon resident travelled from Mumbai, reaching Kollam on June 22. Another Ayalamon resident travelled from Qatar on June 22, and the Karunagappally resident and Sakthikulangara resident arrived on June 25 and July 4 respectively.

To detect contact cases early and prevent spread, the Health Department started antigen testing here. “In the first phase, samples from high-risk categories will be taken and the results will be made available in 15 minutes,” said District Medical Officer R. Sreelatha. Residents of containment zones, health workers, police, local body officials, salespersons, those working in harbours and primary contacts will be given priority.