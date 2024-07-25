Eight more test negative for Nipah

The Nipah test results of eight more persons who were on the contact list drawn up by the Health department following the reporting of a lone positive case at Malappuram, have tested negative, an official release of the department said.

Till date, 66 samples have tested negative for Nipah. Among the contacts’ list, only eight persons, including two new admissions, are admitted to the isolation wards in Manjeri/Kozhikode medical college hospitals.

Health Minister Veena George participated online in a review meeting held at the Malappuram collectorate on Thursday.

At present, there are 472 persons on the contacts’ list, of whom 220 have been named as high-risk contacts. As part of the Nipah prevention and surveillance measures, health workers completed house visits at Pandikkadu and Aanakkayam panchayats on Thursday. Health workers visited 1,477 houses on Thursday, taking the total number of houses visited as part of the outbreak control measures to 27,908. Mental health services were provided to 227 persons.

All those included on the contacts’ list will have to follow the isolation guidelines strictly for a period of 21 days. Those who have been discharged from hospitals should also complete the isolation period. The Health department warned of stringent action in case anyone violated these directives.

Meanwhile, the Health department’s telemedicine facility, e-Sanjeevani, has been strengthened following the Nipah outbreak at Malappuram.

The department had launched a special 24-hour OP clinic as part of the e-Sanjeevani services. The public can use this facility to clarify any doubts on Nipah and seek doctors’ services, instead of going to the hospitals.